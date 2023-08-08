Made in America 2023 canceled due to 'severe circumstances,' festival says

article

Philadelphia's annual Made in America festival has been canceled for "severe circumstances outside of production control," according to statement released by festival runners Tuesday.

The two-day Labor Day festival was slated to take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway September 2-3 with SZA and Lizzo set to headline the main event of the weekend.

In a statement Tuesday, Made in America said they made the "difficult" decision to cancel the festival.

"Due to severe circumstances out of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place."

Featured article

No further details were released regarding the decision, but officials say all ticket holders will be refunded.

"We look forward to returning to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024."

Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney says he is "disappointed" by the festival's decision in a statement made to FOX 29:

"I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes… We look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year."