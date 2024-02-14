6th annual vow renewals fill the air with love on Valentine's Day in downtown Haddonfield

"We got the local chocolates, which are so good, a rose, and we got some cookies," said Serena Blackwell. She and her husband Randy spent Valentine's night in Haddonfield.

"You have shared joys, blessings and yes, the challenges of married life for how many years? 12!," answered the Blackwells.

Haddonfield is the place to be for couples still in love like the day they met and the day they got married.

"The marriage doesn't just end when you get married. It keeps on going. It is wonderful," said Randy who joined other lovebirds for the 6th Annual Vow Renewals at the open-heart sculpture in Kings Court to reaffirm their love.

"Happy Valentine's Day. You are my sunshine. You are so wonderful," said Randy to his wife.

It is their first-time taking part in the tradition.

"I think it's nice because it's better than sitting in a restaurant and feeling kind of rushed, chaotic and noisy. And we have a few minutes just to focus on ourselves," said Serena.

Kevin Roche is a commissioner and deputy mayor of Haddonfield. He served as one of the officiants.

"I had one couple start crying at the very beginning and wept and gave each other a big hug and kiss at the end. That is a really heartwarming experience," said Roche.

Brianna Sheahan and her husband Andrew Clayton have been married for six and a half years.

"Thank you so much for coming here tonight and happy Valentine's Day from Haddonfield," said one of the officiants.

Andrew saw an Instagram post about the vow renewals, and they decided it was a perfect way to celebrate their love in an easy, breezy, but still romantic way.

"Our wedding day was so stressful that I've always wanted to renew my vows and it not be about a big wedding but just have a little moment with us. We are really excited to have them be a part of it because they were not around for our wedding yet," said Brianna about their children, who they now have ceremonial pictures that include 2 1/2-year-old Iggy and fourth month old Tula.

"We had some fast food for dinner and came here so that's our big plans. It is hard with two little ones do a whole lot," said Andrew.

Still the night was perfect because they are in love and with their family.