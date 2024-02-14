Expand / Collapse search

Man steals almost $300 worth of Valentine’s Day merchandise from Giant Food Store: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Morrisville police are searching for the suspect pictured who they say stole $285.80 worth of Valentine's Day merch from a Giant Food Store in Bucks County.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of Valentine’s Day merchandise Tuesday night in Bucks County. 

According to Morrisville police, at around 10:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day eve, the suspect pictured above stole $285.80 worth of Valentine's Day merchandise from a Giant Food Store before fleeing. 

MORE HEADLINES

If you know this individual, please call us at 215-295-8112, email Officer Halas at l.halas@morrisvillepolice.org,