Man steals almost $300 worth of Valentine’s Day merchandise from Giant Food Store: police
MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of Valentine’s Day merchandise Tuesday night in Bucks County.
According to Morrisville police, at around 10:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day eve, the suspect pictured above stole $285.80 worth of Valentine's Day merchandise from a Giant Food Store before fleeing.
If you know this individual, please call us at 215-295-8112, email Officer Halas at l.halas@morrisvillepolice.org,