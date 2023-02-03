Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street.

Officials say the incident occurred on Friday at 7:41 a.m.

The suspect entered the home through the back door, according to police.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police say no weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.