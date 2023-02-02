Officials: 17-year-old male shot multiple times and killed in Point Breeze; 2 suspects sought

article

A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed on a Point Breeze street and police say they are searching for two suspects.

Officials said officers were called to the 1200 block of South 23rd Street Thursday night, around 8:30, on the report of a shooting, in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section.

Police arrived to find the 17-year-old victim, laying in the street and unresponsive, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was found at the intersection of South 23rd Street and the 2200 block of Titan Street.

He was rushed to Children’s Hospital by police where he died a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, over 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene. Officials say they are looking for two suspects, but no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

