Video: Man, 78, knocked unconscious, robbed in Center City, police say

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and robbing him in Center City.

The Central Detective Division says the robbery occurred on January 2 at 4:18 p.m. on the 100 block of North Broad Street.

According to authorities, a 78-year-old man was approached by a suspect and punched in the face, leaving him unconscious.

Police say the suspect then went through the victim's pockets and took his wallet.

Surveillance video released by police captured the assault and robbery. It also shows a second suspect standing by, watching the encounter.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.