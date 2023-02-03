Video: Man, 78, knocked unconscious, robbed in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and robbing him in Center City.
The Central Detective Division says the robbery occurred on January 2 at 4:18 p.m. on the 100 block of North Broad Street.
According to authorities, a 78-year-old man was approached by a suspect and punched in the face, leaving him unconscious.
Police say the suspect then went through the victim's pockets and took his wallet.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Officials: More than 20 shots fired in Point Breeze shooting that left 17-year-old dead
- Suspect wanted in deadly stabbing at Center City SEPTA station arrested, sources say
- Haddonfield man admits to hiring hit man over the internet to kill teen, Camden County officials say
Surveillance video released by police captured the assault and robbery. It also shows a second suspect standing by, watching the encounter.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.