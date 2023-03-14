Police: Woman, 58, fatally struck in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that they say fatally struck a woman in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 49th Street and Lancaster Avenue for reports of an auto accident involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers located a 58-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene just before 8:30 p.m.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a white Mitsubishi Outlander. Authorities say the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed through the intersection when it made contact with the victim. After striking the victim, police say the driver fled.

The vehicle was found unattended on the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.