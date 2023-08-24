Man, 19, shot multiple times and killed in Queen Village, second man injured: officials

article

A 19-year-old man is dead and a second 19-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Queen Village.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Montrose Street Thursday, about 5:30, officials said.

The victim was fatally shot multiple times, including to his shoulder and head. Police rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

The second victim arrived in a private vehicle to Penn Hospital. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and is said to be stable.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

