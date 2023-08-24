Police: Over 60 shots fired in deadly South Philadelphia triple shooting

article

One man is dead and two others are injured after police say a shootout between two groups erupted Thursday night in South Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 7th and Daly streets around 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds and drove them to Jefferson Hospital.

A 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital from gunshot wounds to the torso and abdomen, police said. Two other victims, 21 and 22, are in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the crime scene that over 60 shots were fired by two groups of gunmen in an apparent shootout.

Investigators are working to determine if there is a connection between the three victims. Police believe the 37-year-old may have been the shooter's intended target.

Small said numerous businesses have exterior cameras that may have captured the deadly triple shooting.