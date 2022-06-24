Man, 19, shot multiple times in Ogontz, police say
OGONTZ - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man.
Officials say police responded to the 6100 block of Old York Road Friday afternoon, just before 4:45, on the report of gunfire.
Police arrived to find a 19-year-old man shot multiple times.
The man was rushed by medics to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.
Police say an investigation into a possible motive is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.