Man fatally hit by car while crossing street to get to Uber, police say
NEWTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was fatally hit by a car Wednesday night when police say he ran across the street to catch an Uber with friends.
The deadly crash happened on the 200 block of North Sycamore Street just before midnight, according to the Newtown Township Police Department.
Investigators say the Uber stopped on the opposite side of the road and the victim was hit while crossing the street.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Local mom says Black Muslim 6th grader was 'humiliated' and 'dehumanized' in front of class by teacher
- 'We suspect foul play': Bucks County co-workers missing since mid-October
- Temple University moves to virtual classes to start spring semester
- Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at FDR Park in South Philly, spokesperson says
The driver of the car that hit the man stopped after the collision, police said.
The apparent accident caused a stretch of North Sycamore between Silo Drive and Durham Road to close for several hours.
The victim has not been identified, and no charges have been reported.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement