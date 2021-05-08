Man, 20, dies after being shot in the head in Ogontz, police say

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter after a young man was shot and killed Saturday night in the city's Ogontz section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Rushcomb Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said a 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators do not know what sparked the deadly gunfire.

