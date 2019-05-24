Man, 21, critical after he is shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A 21-year-old man is clinging to life after sustaining gunshot wounds to his face and back in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to officials, police responded to the 2500 block of South71st Street Friday, just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Police arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot once in the back and once in his jaw.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police. He is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.