Man, 21, critical after shooting in Mayfair

article

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition and police in Mayfair are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting late Sunday night.

Police responded to Barnett and Hawthorne Streets for a shooting Sunday, about 11:15 p.m.

Police arrived on scene and discovered a 21-year-old man shot once in the lower back and once in the leg.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.