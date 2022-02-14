Man, 21, driven to hospital by police after shooting in Hunting Park

article

Officers in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood rushed a man to the hospital after he was found shot multiple times on Monday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was struck several times in the side on the 3800 block of North 7th Street just before 5 p.m.

Responding officer brought the man to Temple Hospital, which is several blocks from where the shooting happened.

Police did not share the victim's condition immediately following the shooting.

No information has been given on a possible suspect.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter