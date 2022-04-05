Man, 21, fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in North Philadelphia.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 1:52 a.m. on Tuesday on the 2300 block of North Opal Street.
According to police, a 21-year-old was shot in the back and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.
The shooting is just one of many in a stretch of violent days in Philadelphia, including the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on North 15th Street.
