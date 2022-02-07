Man, 21, fatally shot in the head in Crescentville, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man was shot and killed Monday night in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood, according to police.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Bennington Street for reports of gunfire.
Police found a 21-year-old man was a gunshot wound to the head and drove the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
