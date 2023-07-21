Expand / Collapse search

Man, 22, dies after being shot in the head multiple times in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated July 24, 2023 10:06AM
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead in West Philadelphia Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at 11 a.m. on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue. 

The victim, a 22-year-old man was shot two or three times in the back of the head. Responding police officers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died. 

Police later identified him as Rayn Demarcus Latimore, according to officials. 

Investigators say no weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. 