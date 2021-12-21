Man, 22, fatally shot in Logan, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Logan neighborhood.

It happened on the 900 block of West Rockland Street around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the 22-year-old was shot multiple times at close range in the head, torso and legs. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

