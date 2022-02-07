Expand / Collapse search

Man, 23, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man, 23, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after he was shot multiple times in the West Philadelphia section of the city. 

The shooting happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of Ellsworth Street. 

Police say the 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced deceased shortly before midnight.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

