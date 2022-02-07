Man, 23, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after he was shot multiple times in the West Philadelphia section of the city.
The shooting happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of Ellsworth Street.
Police say the 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced deceased shortly before midnight.
So far, no arrests have been made.
