Man, 23, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

A young man has died after he was shot multiple times in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of Ellsworth Street.

Police say the 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced deceased shortly before midnight.

So far, no arrests have been made.

