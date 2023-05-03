Man, 23, shot and killed behind Oxford Circle restaurant, police say

article

A 23-year-old man has been shot to death behind an Oxford Circle restaurant.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue, behind a restaurant on that block.

The victim was shot once in his torso, according to authorities. Then someone took him, in a private vehicle, to Nazareth Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the shooting, though they note no weapons have been found and no one is in custody.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

