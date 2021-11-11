Man, 24, found fatally shot inside crashed car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Investigators are searching for a gunman after a young man was found shot and killed inside a crashed car Thursday morning in Kensington.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Tioga Street around 3 a.m. after a driver reportedly slammed into several parked cars.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 24-year-old man, later identified as Josue Polanco, was found slumped over in the driver's seat with fatal gunshot wounds to the back.
Police are unsure exactly where the man was shot. Small said police investigated reports of a shooting over a mile away, but they did not find a crime scene.
The three parked cars that were hit during the crash were unattended, police said.
