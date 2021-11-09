Christmas Village security guard accused of fatally shooting man, 29, in Love Park

Police say a Christmas Village security guard shot and killed a Delaware County man during an altercation Tuesday night in Love Park.

According to investigators, Gregory Thomas, 43, was working security on 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard just before 9 p.m. when he became involved in an argument with a 29-year-old man.

Thomas is accused of grabbing a handgun from a duffle bag inside his Jeep and shooting the victim multiple times. Police say the unidentified man was hit in the head, neck and abdomen.

MORE HEADLINES:

Thomas drove west on John F. Kennedy Boulevard after the shooting in the Jeep that police say was outfitted with green rims and trim lights.

The victim, a Delaware County man, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

Police say the operations supervisor for the security company that Thomas worked for contacted Thomas at his house and drove him to the Philadelphia police Homicide Unit.

Thomas is expected to face murder and weapons charges.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter