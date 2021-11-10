Officer hurt by shattered glass after gunman opens fire at police in Strawberry Mansion

article

An officer was hurt by shattered glass after authorities say a gunman opened fire at police in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened at 30th and Dauphin streets Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. when an unmarked police vehicle observed a car driving erratically. The officers called for backup. After a marked vehicle arrived the officers followed the car.

According to police, one of the suspects eventually exited the vehicle and started firing at police. Eleven shots were fired, striking the unmarked car at least five times.

One of the bullets entered the passenger side window of the car. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the officer was cut by glass that shattered from the bullet and is expected to be okay.

Police believe there were two suspects inside the car who are known to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

