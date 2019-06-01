Man, 25, critical after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

article

A weapon is recovered and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in a residence in South Philadelphia.

Police responded to a private residence on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace Saturday about 12:15 p.m.

When they arrived, investigators say they found a 25-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and stomach.

That man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made.