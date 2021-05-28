Man, 25, shot and killed while working on truck in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a young man was shot twice while working on his truck late Thursday night in Kensington.

Authorities say officers patrolling the 26th district found at least four spent shell casings at the intersection of North Water and East Ontario Streets but did not locate a victim.

A 25-year-old man arrived at St. Christopher's Hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back, according to police. The unidentified man was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators do not know what sparked the deadly gunfire.

