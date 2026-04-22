Man, 26, charged after SUV rams into Philadelphia police station lobby

The Brief Dieufort Joly, 26, is accused of driving his car into the lobby of a Philadelphia police station. Five people who were inside that station at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries. Joly was in communication with police earlier in the day about a domestic incident involving his father.



A driver accused of ramming his car into the lobby of a Philadelphia police station on Tuesday is facing multiple charges.

Dieufort Joly, 26, was immediately taken into custody after authorities say he deliberately rammed into the 2nd District building.

What we know:

The alleged intentional car ramming happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District building on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue.

Investigators say the driver, 26-year-old Dieufort Joly, was in contact with police earlier in the day about a domestic incident involving his father.

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Five people were inside the 2nd District lobby when the black Hyundai SUV came crashing through the glass doors. Joly was immediately arrested, and a bomb squad was called in to clear the car.

"It is clearly a deliberate act," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Five people were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

What's next:

Less than 24-hours later, Joly was hit with several charges, including five counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say the driver, 26-year-old Dieufort Joly, was in contact with police earlier in the day about a domestic incident involving his father.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide more information about the incident in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.