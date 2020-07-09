Man, 27, dies after North Philadelphia shooting Thursday morning

article

A 27-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Indiana Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the chest and was transported to Temple University Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries just after 10:40 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP