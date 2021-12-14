Man, 27, extremely critical after he is shot in the head in East Falls

A 27-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after he was shot in the head in East Falls.

The bloodshed continues in Philadelphia as officials say police responded to the 3200 block of Defense Terrace Tuesday, just after 4:30 p.m., for a reported shooting.

Police investigate after a 27-year-old man is shot in the head in East Falls.

Responding officers found 21 shell casings, but not a shooting victim.

As police furthered their investigation, they were made aware the shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 34th Street and Girard.

According to officials, the man was shot on Defense Terrace and driven in a private vehicle to 34th and Girard where a flat tire felled the vehicle.

Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Authorities say a search for the shooter is underway. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter