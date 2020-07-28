Man, 27, extremely critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in extremely critical condition in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on the 2000 block of Judson Street.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the face and multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

