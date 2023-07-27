Man, 27, hospitalized after West Philadelphia shooting, authorities say

article

Another shooting in Philadelphia has left a person hospitalized, authorities say.

According to police, 18th District officers responded to the 6100 block of Walnut Street in the West Philadelphia section of the city just before 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and two more times in the abdomen.

Responding officers transported the man to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, police say.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to officials.