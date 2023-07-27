Expand / Collapse search
Police: Nearly 20 shots fired in Center City shooting that left 2 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a shooting in Philadelphia, police say. 

According to officials, 19th District officers responded to the 5900 block of Filbert Street around 11:40 p.m. 

Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his lower body and transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police. 

Another man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was shot nine times throughout his body and transported to the same hospital, officials say. 

Both men are in critical condition, investigators say. 

According to police, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 