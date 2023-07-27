Police: Nearly 20 shots fired in Center City shooting that left 2 in critical condition
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a shooting in Philadelphia, police say.
According to officials, 19th District officers responded to the 5900 block of Filbert Street around 11:40 p.m.
Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his lower body and transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police.
Another man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was shot nine times throughout his body and transported to the same hospital, officials say.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Video: Gunshots in deadly South Philly ambush shooting heard on home security camera
- Police: Man stabbed during argument of SEPTA Market-Frankford line train
- Mom killed in ambush shooting across the street from crowded Philly park: 'Deeply troubling'
Both men are in critical condition, investigators say.
According to police, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
The shooting remains under investigation.