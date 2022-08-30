Man, 27, in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Tioga, police say

article

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Tioga on Monday night, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue on Monday just before 11:30 p.m.

Officials say a 27-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say nine spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon were recovered from the scene.

According to authorities, investigators are unsure if the victim got to the hospital by private vehicle or if he walked.

Officials say they will look at cameras in the area as the investigation continues.