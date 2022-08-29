Upper Darby, Monsignor Bonner join for handshake line after chaos erupted at season opener

Two local high school football teams came together on Monday after their first game of the season prematurely ended when an off-field fight sent fans and players scrambling.

The chaos erupted last Friday night when Upper Darby High School visited Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast for the 18th annual rivalry game.

With just 11 minutes to play, an off-field fight caused knocking on the bleachers that some fans believed was the sound of gunshots. The havoc sent fans and players scrambling for safety.

The Upper Darby Police Department debunked the reports of a shooting and immediately responded to clear the area. The game was called off with Monsignor Bonnor leading 12-0.

Three days later, players and coaches from both teams met at Upper Darby High School's football field for a show of sportsmanship that was lost in the chaos on Friday.

"We talked about getting together and shaking hands, any time you play a game it should end with the 2 opponents shaking hands and wishing each other good luck," Monsignor Bonner head coach Jack Muldoon said.

Players from Upper Darby High School and Monsignor Bonner joined together for a handshake line days after chaos erupted at their season opening football game.

No injuries were reported and police have not said what sparked the fight. Upper Darby Schools Superintendent Dan McGarry expressed the frustration felt by coaches following the bedlam.

"We thought this would be a good opportunity to finish something we should have been allowed to finish but somebody else decided that’s how our night was going to end," Muldoon said.