Pennsylvania EMT charged with indecent assault of 'semi-conscious' woman in back of ambulance, police say

A patient's trauma was escalated even further after police say she was allegedly assaulted while under the care of an EMT.

Police say the incident began last week when the victim needed to be transported from a medical facility in Brookhaven to a local hospital for further treatment.

During transport, the woman was reportedly exposed and photographed in the back of the ambulance by an EMT. Police say the woman was semi-conscious at the time.

The EMT, identified as 24-year-old Kevin Hakeem Pressley, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and related charges. He was remanded on $100,000 cash bond.

Pressley was employed by the Brookhaven Fire Company Ambulance during the alleged assault.

However, police say he worked for other medical providers in the past, and are asking any other potential victim to come forward.