Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting.
Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets.
The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated for a gunshot wound and placed in critical condition.
Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway, though no weapon has been recovered.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.