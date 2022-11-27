Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated for a gunshot wound and placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway, though no weapon has been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.