Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men.

Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.

Around 9 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of West Somerset Street, in North Philadelphia, where a 45-year-old man had been shot twice in the leg. Medics took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

At about 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot in Hunting Park, on the 3800 block of North Darien Street. He was taken to Temple and is listed as stable.

About a half hour later, on the 5400 block of Bingham Street, in Crescentville, a 55-year-old man was shot in the jaw. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition. One man was taken into custody in that incident.

Closer to 6 p.m., a 24-year-old man walked into Episcopal Hospital after he was shot in the hand. He was reportedly shot inside a park on the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue. Officials said the victim would be transferred to Temple University Hospital for further treatment.

In four out of the five cases, police said no weapons had been found and no arrests had been made. All shootings are being investigated.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.