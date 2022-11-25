16-year-old girl injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

A 16-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue Friday night, just before 8 p.m.

Responding officers found the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back.

They rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is expected to recover.

An investigation into possible motives is active. Police they have not found any weapons and no arrests have been made.

