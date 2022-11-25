Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford

Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve.

The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m.

The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded sweatshirts and long pants, get out of a blue 2018 Acura TL sedan and slowly walk towards a fenced-in property.

A third suspect, dressed entirely in black, exits the driver's seat and also enters the property. He returns moments later carrying a bag that he puts in the car before returning to the property.

The video then appears to show all three suspects struggling with a fourth person who is being lead to the backseat of the sedan.

Police did not say if the person managed to escape. No information was provided on the victim's condition or why they were targeted in the attempted abduction.

All three suspects are believed to be Hispanic males in their late teens. Police called special attention to the suspects distinct clothing, including a GAP hoodie and bright red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.