Man shot 3 times, hospitalized in South Philadelphia, police say

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the 800 block of Snyder Avenue.

Police say the 46-year-old man was shot three time – twice in the chest and once in the left arm.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are actively investigating.

