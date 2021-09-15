Man, 30, hit by car and killed in Kensington, police say

article

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Kensington.

Authorities said the man was hit on the 500 block of East Tioga Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver of the car stopped and stayed at the location after the man was hit.

