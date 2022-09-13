Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

article

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where officials say he succumbed to his injuries.

Wilmington police are actively investigating this incident, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656.