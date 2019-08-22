Man, 31, charged with murder in Southwest Philadelphia homicide

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man with murder following the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this month.

Police say Anthony Cheadle, 31, shot and killed the victim on the 6200 block of Reedland Street in the early morning hours of August 9th.

Officers found the unnamed victim lying in the middle of the street with injuries to his face and head. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries.

Cheadle was arrested Wednesday morning on the 900 block of South Conestoga Street.