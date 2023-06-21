Babysitter admits to sexually abusing young child in Bucks County, police say

article

A 19-year-old wanted by police has turned herself in after admitting to the sexual assault of a child she babysat, according to authorities.

Taylor Camryn Leigh, of Quakerotwn, is charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a chid and corruption of a child.

Police say a "sensitive-aged" child told their parents that the babysitter sexually abused them, then said not to tell anyone.

The assaults occurred inside the child's home several times over the past year.

An arrest warrant was issued for Leigh, who was the child's babysitter at the time.

Officials say she later admitted to the abuse after turning herself into authorities last week.