Man, 31, fatally shot at shopping center in Camden, officials say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a shopping center in Camden, officials announced Monday.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Although he was taken to Cooper Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 7:09 p.m.
He has been identified as Kadeem McBride, 31, of Sicklerville, N.J.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyrus Ingalls with the CCPO Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.
