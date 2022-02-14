Man, 31, fatally shot at shopping center in Camden, officials say

article

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a shopping center in Camden, officials announced Monday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Although he was taken to Cooper Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 7:09 p.m.

He has been identified as Kadeem McBride, 31, of Sicklerville, N.J.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyrus Ingalls with the CCPO Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

