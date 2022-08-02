Man, 32, fatally shot at close range in Hunting Park, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Hunting Park.

According to authorities, officers received a 911 call for gunshots and a shooting just before midnight on the 3800 block of N Fairhill Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

Medics pronounced him dead at 12:06 a.m., authorities say.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says seven spent shell casings were found a few feet away from the victim.

Investigators believe the shooter was standing very close to the 32-year-old, according to officials.

Police say two unattended parked cars were also struck by gunfire.

According to authorities, a witness said three people wearing masks pulled up, walked to the victim and one of them shot the victim multiple times.

The trio then got back in the car and fled north on the 3800 block of N Fairhill Street, per officials.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.