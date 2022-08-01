Police: Suspect sought for shooting 10-month-old baby, teen boy after wedding in Kensington

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a baby and teen boy injured this weekend.

The 10-month-old baby girl was reportedly shot in the hand on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting erupted the morning after a wedding reception, when a guest returned and engaged in a verbal argument.

Santos Diaz, 45

The guest, identified by police as 45-year-old Santos Diaz, reportedly pulled out a handgun, fired four shots at the family, then fled.

One shot hit the 10-month-old in the left hand. A 17-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound to the right leg.

The baby is said to be in stable condition at CHOP. The teen did not require medical treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270.