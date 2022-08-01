Over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline found in abandoned West Philadelphia property, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say more than 150 one-gallon milk jugs of gasoline were found inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home on Monday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street around 9 p.m. for complaints of a strong smell of gas coming from inside an abandoned property.
Authorities say 154 one-gallon milk jugs full of gasoline were found inside the property and a hazmat team was called.
Over 150 gallons of gasoline were found inside a West Philadelphia home on Monday.
Neighboring homes were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 37-year-old "person of interest" was taken into custody.
Small said the man used to own the home before a fire in March and is still known to frequent the area.
Investigators have not speculated why the jugs of gasoline were inside the home.