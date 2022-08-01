'My son was amazing': Community gathers to remember South Philadelphia musician who was shot to death

A South Philadelphia community gathered Monday to remember a local musician who was gunned down outside his family's home.

Authorities say 26-year-old Joelill Foy was fatally shot in the neck while sitting outside his family's South Philadelphia home on Sigel Street around 7 p.m.

Foy was a member of the singing group ‘Brotherly Love,' an act that performed on Good Day Philadelphia in 2014 and once sang for former President Barrack Obama.

Tangalee Lewis, Foy's mother, joined Monday's "Peace, Not Guns" outreach as part of public safety week still in shock about her son's untimely death.

"My son was amazing, if that's what you wanted to know, my son was a jewel to the world," Lewis said.

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta, police and community groups went door-to-door Monday offering resources to residents dealing with trauma.

"We should never live in a city where someone is shot or murdered and life goes on as if nothing has happened," Councilman Johnson said.

According to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 317 homicides so far this year in the city.

This follows a historically bloody 2021, during which 562 people were murdered in Philadelphia.