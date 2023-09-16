Man, 33, shot in the neck and killed in North Philadelphia: officials

article

A gunshot wound to the neck killed a 33-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Cumberland and Cleveland streets Saturday morning, a little before 9 o’clock, according to authorities.

22nd District officers responded to call for a shooting at the intersection. Once there, they found the 33-year-old victim suffering after someone shot him in the neck.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating possible motives into the shooting, but haven’t found any weapons and have not made any arrests.

